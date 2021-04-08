play
Watch Newsround

What sauce could you just not do without?

Last updated at 05:55
comments
View Comments
Ketchup sachetsGetty Images
Heinz says it's working to keep up with the ketchup demand

If you like to add ketchup to your food then be grateful you don't live in the USA - because they're running out!

The biggest maker of tomato ketchup sachets in America has said it's finding it hard to keep up with the demand.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant more people ordering takeaways and deliveries, so more ketchup is needed to go along with them.

And, with shared ketchup bottles being taken away from restaurant tables these small packets are high in demand.

So, that got us thinking - what sauce could you just not do without? Is there a sauce that you HAVE to have with your food or always need stocked up in your cupboard? Let us know!

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

Chips
play
1:54

Who invented chips - France or Belgium?

Ketchup

Ketchup problem solved by scientists in America

Watch clip
play
1:19

Ketchup, mayonnaise and other weird ice cream flavours!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

crowd-of-school-kids

Do you think behaviour in schools is worse after lockdown?

comments
84
Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota

George Floyd: What's happening in ex-police officer Derek Chauvin trial?

comments
Severn Estuary to Aberystwyth

'UK should create national parks around coast'

comments
Newsround Home