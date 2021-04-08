Getty Images Heinz says it's working to keep up with the ketchup demand

If you like to add ketchup to your food then be grateful you don't live in the USA - because they're running out!

The biggest maker of tomato ketchup sachets in America has said it's finding it hard to keep up with the demand.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant more people ordering takeaways and deliveries, so more ketchup is needed to go along with them.

And, with shared ketchup bottles being taken away from restaurant tables these small packets are high in demand.

So, that got us thinking - what sauce could you just not do without? Is there a sauce that you HAVE to have with your food or always need stocked up in your cupboard? Let us know!

