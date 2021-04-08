Who is Jude Bellingham?

PA Media

All eyes were on superstar striker, Erling Haaland, when his side Borussia Dortmund came up against Manchester City in the Champions League last night.

But, it was another teenager who stole the headlines - English midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 17-year-old Birmingham born star became the youngest footballer ever to play in a Champions League quarter final during the 2-1 defeat and saw a goal controversially disallowed.

Here are five things you need to know about England's next big hope.

Birmingham's youngest ever player

Getty Images

Bellingham joined his hometown club, Birmingham, as an eight year old and became the club's youngest ever player at just 16 years and 38 days old.

In doing so, he broke a 49 year old record, held by a player called Trevor Francis.

In his first season as a professional, Bellingham became a key player for Birmingham, playing 44 times in centre midfield.

Most expensive 17-year-old of all time

Getty Images

Bellingham's performances attracted interest from some of the biggest teams in the world, and he was tipped to join Manchester United.

However, he decided to sign for German side, Borussia Dortmund, due to their development of fellow English youngster, Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund paid £25 million for Bellingham, which is the biggest ever transfer fee for a 17-year-old.

Retiring the shirt

Getty Images

When Bellingham left for Dortmund, Birmingham made the surprising move to retire his shirt number - 22 - meaning it could never been used again.

This symbolic gesture usually reserved for players who have been legends for clubs and have either retired or died.

Birmingham said the move was to "remember one of our own and to inspire others".

Breaking records

Getty Images

Bellingham has been breaking records throughout his career so far.

He is Dortmund's youngest ever scorer, he's England's third youngest ever player and he's the youngest Englishman to ever play in the Champions League.

Lots of experts have compared him to England legend Steven Gerrard due to the way he plays the game in midfield.

Outside chance for the Euros

Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate named Bellingham in his most recent England squad and Bellingham played 45 minutes against San Marino.

Lots of pundits are now tipping the midfielder to get a call-up for the Three Lions at the re-arranged Euro 2020 tournament this summer.