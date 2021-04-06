play
Watch Newsround

E-Scooters: Are they getting in your way?

Last updated at 14:05
comments
View Comments (12)
e-scootersGetty Images

Have you noticed a sudden increase in people whizzing around your town on electric scooters? Well, you're not alone! Rental e-scooter schemes now operate in more than 100 cities around the world.

And getting from A to B on an e-scooter is set to become much more popular as the government wants to find greener ways of travelling.

However, while these convenient vehicles might be a friend to the environment, some are causing problems for pedestrians and wheelchair users after being dumped in the middle of pavements after use.

Has your path been blocked by an e-scooter? Or do you think e-scooters are the future of green travel? Let us know in the comments below.

What are the rules?

person-on-e-scooterGetty Images
What are the rules around the new method of getting around?

Last year the government began a 12-month trial of e-scooter rental schemes across the country. It's part of a £2 billion plan to invest in greener travel and also a way to reduce the amount of people on public transport to maintain social distancing during coronavirus.

Users simply download an app and scan it on the handlebars to activate the scooter, which can be used on public roads, cycle lanes and bike lanes. They are not allowed on pavements or motorways.

The hired vehicles can be used within set boundaries in each area and the maximum speed is 15.5mph.

You have to be 16 years or older to hire an e-scooter and must have a full or provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence.

The government recommends users wear a helmet when using an e-scooter, but it's not a legal requirement.

These rules cover rented e-scooters only. Using a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, path or bike lane is illegal.

The government says it will monitor safety and keep the year-long scheme under review.

Supporters say there will be fewer cars on the roads as some people will choose to use e-scooters instead - and that will mean fewer traffic jams and less pollution from car fumes.

What are the problems with e-scooters?

four-e-scooters-parked-on-pavementTom Hayes / Twitter
Oxford Councillor Tom Hayes posted this photo on social media saying he has been "hearing a lot of concerns about the abandonment of eScooters on our streets and how they're blocking pavements"

E-scooters have set parking areas where they should be collected and returned to. However, not all users are leaving them in the correct place and are abandoning them after use.

There are also concerns over the safety of e-scooters due to their speed and because they make hardly any sound so it's difficult to hear them approaching.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People has called them a "real and genuine threat to blind people".

Some are also worried about accidents involving e-scooters not being ridden or parked safely. Researchers at the University of California found that hospital admissions involving e-scooters more than doubled between 2014-2018 in the US.

Some e-scooters have only a single brake, which makes stopping safely more difficult.

What did e-scooter companies tell us?

e-scooterGetty Images
This e-scooter was left on a pedestrian footpath

In December 2020, Europe's largest e-scooter operator Tier launched a UK & Ireland Safety Board to try to raise safety standards across the industry in an attempt to stop "the risks that e-scooters can pose to cities".

Wind Mobility, who is running e-scooter schemes in Nottingham and Derby, told Newsround: "We educate our users on safe and responsible riding as well as local traffic and parking rules through our social media channels and the Wind app. i.e. We ask users to wear a helmet and to not ride on pavements on our Wind app before their first ride.

"The e-scooter rental scheme is a trial of a new way of travelling for short, essential journeys. While we see a great demand for and acceptance of the new e-scooter scheme, some issues will emerge as with any trial. Wind Mobility is working to address these, with the support of Nottingham City Council, to improve the experience for our riders, and also people living, working and travelling in Nottingham."

Newsround is waiting for responses from other e-scooter companies.

Let us know what you think in the comments!

More like this

Green-number-plate.

Electric cars to get a green number plate from today

Man on e-scooter

E-scooters: Why will there be more of them on the roads?

peak-district

Government to unveil 10-point climate change plan

Your Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • It’s really a big problem if your in a wheel chair you can’t get past there’s no way! If you have one just stay on one side

  • lol where i live people put them in bins XD

  • I’ve never seen one but I think this problem needs to be helped or solved as I know that it can be infuriating

  • None of them have crossed my path but I think that they are really good for the environment but if you are not parking them responsibly then you at e still a threat threat to the environment around you e.g. if someone gets hurt and has to go to hospital you are using more provisions which may have packaging or nay itself, no be Good for the environment.

  • I have seen lots of these around. People leave them in the middle of the path to block your way deliberately and some people use them on the pavement. They should be banned!

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      I agree !

  • I think that they are great. People just need to be more careful with them

  • i though e-scooter were illegal and they were only trying it out in Bristol?

  • I understand if people want to use them however they are really dangerous... I’ve seen multiple e scooters on the road - frequently with the people riding them using whilst wearing headphones and are speeding and going in and out of the traffic. it’s quite scary actually...

  • Once 4 teens were riding them in the middle of a road, they were messing around and bumped into a car 🚗! Then they went on the pavement and knocked an old lady over. No one go hurt but still...

  • My school dosen't allow them anymore
    But I see them everywhere

  • Maybe they should not leave them on the path lol

Top Stories

rabbit in the snow

Did you have a white Easter?

comments
48
RHS gardener
play
3:03

How to make a miniature Lego garden

Hairdresser Jessica finishes the haircut of a customer

England's lockdown to ease as planned next week

comments
19
Newsround Home