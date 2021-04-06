E-Scooters: Are they getting in your way?

Getty Images

Have you noticed a sudden increase in people whizzing around your town on electric scooters? Well, you're not alone! Rental e-scooter schemes now operate in more than 100 cities around the world.

And getting from A to B on an e-scooter is set to become much more popular as the government wants to find greener ways of travelling.

However, while these convenient vehicles might be a friend to the environment, some are causing problems for pedestrians and wheelchair users after being dumped in the middle of pavements after use.

Has your path been blocked by an e-scooter? Or do you think e-scooters are the future of green travel? Let us know in the comments below.

What are the rules?

Getty Images What are the rules around the new method of getting around?

Last year the government began a 12-month trial of e-scooter rental schemes across the country. It's part of a £2 billion plan to invest in greener travel and also a way to reduce the amount of people on public transport to maintain social distancing during coronavirus.

Users simply download an app and scan it on the handlebars to activate the scooter, which can be used on public roads, cycle lanes and bike lanes. They are not allowed on pavements or motorways.

The hired vehicles can be used within set boundaries in each area and the maximum speed is 15.5mph.

You have to be 16 years or older to hire an e-scooter and must have a full or provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence.

The government recommends users wear a helmet when using an e-scooter, but it's not a legal requirement.

These rules cover rented e-scooters only. Using a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, path or bike lane is illegal.

The government says it will monitor safety and keep the year-long scheme under review.

Supporters say there will be fewer cars on the roads as some people will choose to use e-scooters instead - and that will mean fewer traffic jams and less pollution from car fumes.

Don't get confused with regular non-electric scooters though - rules for them haven't changed so enjoy using yours if you have one.

What are the problems with e-scooters?

Tom Hayes / Twitter Oxford Councillor Tom Hayes posted this photo on social media saying he has been "hearing a lot of concerns about the abandonment of eScooters on our streets and how they're blocking pavements"

E-scooters have set parking areas where they should be collected and returned to. However, not all users are leaving them in the correct place and are abandoning them after use.

There are also concerns over the safety of e-scooters due to their speed and because they make hardly any sound so it's difficult to hear them approaching.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People has called them a "real and genuine threat to blind people".

Some are also worried about accidents involving e-scooters not being ridden or parked safely. Researchers at the University of California found that hospital admissions involving e-scooters more than doubled between 2014-2018 in the US.

Some e-scooters have only a single brake, which makes stopping safely more difficult.

What did e-scooter companies tell us?

Getty Images This e-scooter was left on a pedestrian footpath

In December 2020, Europe's largest e-scooter operator Tier launched a UK & Ireland Safety Board to try to raise safety standards across the industry in an attempt to stop "the risks that e-scooters can pose to cities".

Wind Mobility, who is running e-scooter schemes in Nottingham and Derby, told Newsround: "We educate our users on safe and responsible riding as well as local traffic and parking rules through our social media channels and the Wind app. i.e. We ask users to wear a helmet and to not ride on pavements on our Wind app before their first ride.

"The e-scooter rental scheme is a trial of a new way of travelling for short, essential journeys. While we see a great demand for and acceptance of the new e-scooter scheme, some issues will emerge as with any trial. Wind Mobility is working to address these, with the support of Nottingham City Council, to improve the experience for our riders, and also people living, working and travelling in Nottingham."

Newsround is waiting for responses from other e-scooter companies.

Let us know what you think in the comments!