Stargazing: Top tips and when is the best time to watch the stars?

Did you know - spring is one of the best times to go stargazing in the UK.

Autumn and spring are excellent times for it, as the nights are longer than in the summer but not as chilly as they are in the winter!

Astronomers also recommend that the best time to go stargazing is on the days before, during and just after a new moon - this month's new moon is on Monday 12 April.

This is because during this time the Moon is not visible in the night sky, meaning you can get a clearer look at some of the fainter stars without the light from the Moon washing them out.

There's lots to see in the night sky in spring, including meteor showers and galaxies.

Here's a look at what's coming up and some top tips for viewing them.

What kinds of things can you spot in April?

Between the 9-10 April (just before the new moon) stargazers will get their best chance to take a look at the Ursa Major, Pinwheel and Whirlpool galaxies.

As the Big Dipper will be positioned high in the north-eastern sky, it means conditions will be a bit darker, and the far away fainter galaxies will be a little easier to see.

As well as this, one of the astronomical highlights of the year is coming up this month - the Lyrids meteor shower!

The annual meteor shower runs from 16-30 April, however the peak, or best time to watch it, will be around midnight on 22 April as this is when the most meteors per hour can be seen.

Also coming up this month is the Full Pink Supermoon which can be seen in the night sky on 27 April.

The Pink Moon, is the name for the full moon in April, and it's also called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon, but despite its name it won't actually look that pink.

It's named after pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and grow throughout the United States and Canada.

Top stargazing tips

If you're thinking of trying a spot of stargazing this month, then check out some of these tips.