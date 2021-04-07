Coco de mer: How the world's biggest seeds are being protected

Getty Images

A new scheme has been launched to help protect the world's biggest seeds.

The coco de mer palm tree only grows naturally on two islands in the world, and is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.

It's famous for its record-breaking seeds, which are some of the biggest and heaviest in the world (with some weighing in at 25kg!).

Unfortunately, the seeds have been at risk from poaching, climate change, and forest fires in recent years, and because they can take up to 50 years to grow and flower, this means their numbers in the wild have been shrinking.

However, a new scheme launched by conservationists is aiming to change this.

Getty Images The coco de mer trees can grow around 25-34 m tall

There are only around 8,000 coco de mer trees in the world, and they can be found growing on Praslin and Curieuse, two islands which are part of the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean.

A scheme launched by conservationists in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment (MACCE) means that people who live on the Seychelles islands can apply for permission to plant up to five of the coco de mer seeds on their property.

The hope is that this scheme will give islanders a chance to help grow and preserve the plants for the future.

"Having a coco de mer plant growing on their property gives Seychellois shared ownership of the species," says Dr Frauke Fleischer-Dogley, the chief executive of the charity which started the scheme.

Getty Images Praslin Island in the Seychelles, is one of two places that the coco de mer trees grow naturally

Since 1978 coco de mer seeds have been controlled by a permit system, which means that anyone growing or trading the seeds has to be registered with the MACCE, and this can cost a lot of money.

For this reason some poachers have been stealing the seeds to sell for profit to countries where they believe the seed has medical purposes (although there is no scientific evidence to support this).

The conservationists hope that by giving away some of the seeds in a planned way, it will stop poachers from trying to steal them.

So far the response to the scheme has been positive. "Initially, we thought there might be interest for about 30 nuts," says Dr Fleischer-Dogley, but when the seed application period closed in December, they had received 104 requests for 422 nuts.