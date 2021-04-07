Loki: The God of Mischief returns in new trailer for Disney+ series

Marvel / Disney

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Loki - a new show dedicated to the mischievous god of Asgard and the brother of Thor.

British actor Tom Hiddleston returns to play the trickster in the six-part series, which will be made available on Disney+ on 11 June.

It's the latest spinoff series focusing on Marvel superheroes after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But what can fans expect from the series after watching the new trailer? Keep reading to find out more.

Is Loki still alive?

Marvel / Disney

Loki has been a fan favourite since he appeared in the first Thor movie in 2011.

The God of Mischief was believed to have died during Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of the super-villain Thanos.

But the new show will see Hiddleston play a version of Loki created as result of the Avengers' time-travel.

The trickster, however, will not be allowed to just run about freely in this alternate universe.

Introducing the Time Variance Authority

Marvel / Disney Loki alongside new character Mobius, who works for the TVA

The new trailer introduces the Time Variance Authority (TVA) - the organisation responsible for overseeing the multiverse.

Loki is revealed to be working with the TVA to stop a bigger threat.

Fans on social media are already excited that this might mean he will be travelling through time in the series.

The trailer even appears to show him ruling his former home, Asgard.

What are the Infinity Stones again? Infinity Stones are really powerful gems that, when all brought together, can be used to destroy people, planets and anything else you like really. There are six in total: The Space Stone (blue), the Reality Stone (red), the Power Stone (purple), the Mind Stone (yellow), the Time Stone (green) and the Soul Stone (orange).

New characters

One of newest characters to be revealed is the TVA's Mobius M. Mobius, who is played by actor Owen Wilson.

Mobius tells Loki that when he picked up the Tesseract - a cube-shaped cosmic container for the Space Infinity Stone - he broke reality and now the TVA needs his assistance in fixing it.

Can Loki be trusted? We will have to wait and see.

Marvel / Disney Don't mess with Judge Renslayer!

Marvel has also confirmed British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing a character named Judge Renslayer, who also works for the TVA.

However, the trailer did not give us answers as to whether or not Lady Loki will be appearing in this new show.

Many fans believe she is the hooded figure shown in posters and teasers so far. If correct, then this could see Loki chasing another version of his mischievous character.

What do you think about the Loki series? Let us know in the comments!