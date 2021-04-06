Get involved: Did you have a white Easter?

BBC Weather Watcher/iolaire BBC Weather watcher Iolaire reported "light snow showers" in Tain in the Scottish Highlands

While lots of people in the UK were enjoying some beautiful Easter sunshine this weekend, the world turned white for others.

Large parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and even Manchester have reported at least a dusting of Easter snow.

People living in parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, and the western and northern isles were among those to see heavier snow fall.

PA Media It was a white Easter here in Slayley, in Northumberland too

BBC Shetland's Jen Stout said: Voe looks beautiful in the snow on Easter Monday - but there are "howlin gales".

PA Media The snow was not good news for gardeners either

The Met Office has warned that snow may carry on falling in parts of the UK on Wednesday, thanks to freezing arctic winds coming in and replacing the mild warm air from the south, which gave us our recent sunnier spells.

We want to know if it has snowed where you are? Head down to the comments and tell us all about your white Easter.