Get involved: Did you have a white Easter?

Last updated at 10:36
dog in snow in TainBBC Weather Watcher/iolaire
BBC Weather watcher Iolaire reported "light snow showers" in Tain in the Scottish Highlands

While lots of people in the UK were enjoying some beautiful Easter sunshine this weekend, the world turned white for others.

Large parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and even Manchester have reported at least a dusting of Easter snow.

People living in parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, and the western and northern isles were among those to see heavier snow fall.

rabbit in the snowPA Media
It was a white Easter here in Slayley, in Northumberland too
Voe in Shetland
BBC Shetland's Jen Stout said: Voe looks beautiful in the snow on Easter Monday - but there are "howlin gales".
snow on the groundPA Media
The snow was not good news for gardeners either

The Met Office has warned that snow may carry on falling in parts of the UK on Wednesday, thanks to freezing arctic winds coming in and replacing the mild warm air from the south, which gave us our recent sunnier spells.

We want to know if it has snowed where you are? Head down to the comments and tell us all about your white Easter.

Your Comments

  • No snow where I live!😩 Just a normal Easter Sunday with normal old weather.😅

  • It was ok last week but at the start of this week I’ve had loads of snow
    BTW it is snowing here now

  • Nope where I was easter was warm and sunny

  • Only a bit but then it became sunny but chilly

    • RoaringStompingDino1 replied:
      Same where I live.

  • no i didn't have any snow but there was a lot of wind!

    • Rocky replied:
      Same!👍

  • It didn’t snow where I am

  • The bunny pic is so cute 😍😍😍

    • Rocky replied:
      Seriously, I couldn't agree more with you!!!😍😍😍

  • There was a big snow drift I walked through it for a long time I had a huge mug o hot chocolate annd marshamallows after tho

  • It's actually been really sunny here!

  • No

  • Guildford was warm!

  • Can u send in photos? Or is it just comments?

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      Just comments I’m afraid! But i wish we could sent In photos as well!!

  • We had a bit of snow yesterday

  • It’s snowing here in Northern Ireland

    • Rainbowgymnast123 replied:
      Same! (I’m in NI)

  • I did not have one in Glasgow but is snowing lightly right now

  • We got light snow and hail, here in Oxfordshire!! Alas, not enough for a white Easter.

  • Yesterday, it snowed a bit but not much so we couldn’t play in the snow ❄️.

