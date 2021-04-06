Get involved: Did you have a white Easter?

While lots of people in the UK were enjoying some beautiful Easter sunshine this weekend, the world turned white for others.
Large parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and even Manchester have reported at least a dusting of Easter snow.
People living in parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, and the western and northern isles were among those to see heavier snow fall.
The Met Office has warned that snow may carry on falling in parts of the UK on Wednesday, thanks to freezing arctic winds coming in and replacing the mild warm air from the south, which gave us our recent sunnier spells.
We want to know if it has snowed where you are? Head down to the comments and tell us all about your white Easter.
Rocky
SparklingChocolateKitten
BTW it is snowing here now
123
Lili
pizzame
AnnietheSalmoning
MysticTortoiseBunny
slimeNaomi
LilacSwimmerPanda
Chocolate2000
Chocolate2000
Rainbowgymnast123
DolphinPuppy179
poodle pup love
Emma_avacado55
swimmer011
U18801641