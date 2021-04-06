England's lockdown to ease as expected on 12 April

Reuters People in England will be allowed to go to the hairdressers from 12 April

Non-essential shops, hairdressers and restaurants serving outdoors can reopen as planned next Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres will also be allowed to reopen on 12 April as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Speaking in Downing Street, the prime minister also said the government was "hopeful" international travel could restart in the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.

But Mr. Johnson urged everyone to still remain careful, saying: "We can't be complacent."

What else is changing from 12 April in England?

Hospitality venues can serve food and drinks to customers sitting outdoors

Gyms and spas can reopen, as can drive-in cinemas and drive-in performances events

Members of the same household can take a holiday in England in self-contained accommodation

Public buildings such as libraries and community centres will also reopen

Close-contact services such as beauty and nail salons can reopen

Weddings attended by up to 15 people can take place

The number of care home visitors will also increase to two per resident

What did the PM say about 'Covid passports'?

The prime minister's press conference comes as the government published an update into Covid certificates, the safe return of mass events, international travel and social distancing rules.

The document says the government cannot yet confirm international travel can restart on 17 May "given the state of the pandemic abroad", and advises people not to book summer holidays abroad "until the picture is clearer".

It also confirms further details on a "traffic light" system for foreign travel will be published in later this week.

On Covid status certification or 'Covid passports', the paper says this could have an important role to play both domestically and internationally and "is likely to become a feature of our lives" while the pandemic continues.

A certification scheme could record whether people had been vaccinated, recently tested negative or had natural immunity.

However, some feel the introduction of a vaccine passport or certificate could lead to people being discriminated against. That means that some people would be excluded from certain activities.