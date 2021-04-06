What have fairytales got to do with protecting the planet?

When you think of fairytales you might think of princes and princesses, villains and maybe even a beanstalk!

But how about looking after the environment?

Samsudin - a campaigner in Indonesia, in south-east Asia - is on a mission to create young planet-loving heroes.

He uses fairytales and storytelling to inspire and teach children about how they can help care for the area where they live.

It's as the loss of mangrove swamps in the country has led to severe coastal erosion.

Martin can tell us more.