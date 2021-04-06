Captain Tom: Could you do your own charity challenge?

Getty Images

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are asking people to take on their own charity challenge - just like the epic fundraiser.

The Second World War veteran raised more than £32 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30 last year.

His family now want others to come up with their own challenge around the number 100.

They've chosen 100 because it was of course Captain Tom's milestone birthday which inspired his fundraising in the first place!

Ideas include walking 100 steps, scoring 100 goals, baking 100 cakes or writing a 100-word poem - it could be anything as long as it is in line with current government lockdown and social-distancing rules.

Captain Tom's family will continue his charity walk.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said: "We want people to go crazy and create their own 100 - a challenge around the number 100.

"My father loved the beach so he would have said 100 sandcastles or jump 100 waves.

"He would have loved the idea that everyone could get involved and that together we would ensure that 'Tomorrow will be a good day'."

People can take part in the Captain Tom 100 event between Friday April 30 and the Bank Holiday Monday on May 3.

Any money raised can go towards the Captain Tom Foundation - a charity set up in his name to inspire hope and help tackle loneliness - or a charity of the fundraiser's choice.

Will you be getting involved? What would your 100 challenge be? Let us know in the comments below.