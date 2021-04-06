play
How to make a miniature Lego garden

If you are feeling green-fingered this holiday, how about getting creative with your gardening and trying a spot of upcycling?

Maybe you would like to create a miniature fairy kingdom, Lego farm or dinosaur rockery.

All you need is an imagination, an old container, some soil, a few plants and bits and bobs that match your theme - stones, twigs and pebbles make brilliant paths and an empty jar could make a water hole!

You don't need loads of space and can keep your creation outside or inside, on a sunny windowsill.

Choosing pollinator-friendly plants will attract butterflies and bees and is great for the environment too.

RHS garden whizz Rhianna shows us how to make a Lego garden from a washing up bowl, and a herb planter from a pair of old wellies.

