Ancient mummies paraded through Egypt

The mummies were transported in order of their reigns - from the 17th Dynasty ruler, Seqenenre Taa II, to Ramses IX, who reigned in the 12th Century BC. The mummy of King Ramses II (pictured) was among those to be transported. He is widely seen as the most famous pharaoh of the New Kingdom, who ruled for 67 years and is remembered for signing the first known peace treaty.