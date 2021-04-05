Scotland lockdown rules: Hairdressers and barbers reopen

PA Media Hairdressers in Scotland can reopen from 5 April

Hairdressers and barbers can reopen in Scotland from Monday 5 April as part of a gradual easing of lockdown.

For the vast majority of people, this will be the first time this year that it has been possible to get a professional haircut.

Eleven to 17 year olds will also be allowed to resume non-contact group sport.

Other services to reopen include garden centres, car showrooms, non-essential click and collect shops and homeware stores.

Scotland has its own roadmap for lockdown easing, separate from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A few days ago, on 2 April, the stay at home order was lifted and people were instead told to stay local where possible.

Communal worship has been allowed since 26 March, meaning that places of worship are allowed to host 50 people so long as the building is large enough to facilitate two-metre social distancing.

By mid-April, it's hoped that most school pupils will be back in class full-time.

PA Media

Then on 26 April, all remaining shops and close-contact services like nail salons can reopen.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve people outside in groups of up to six from three households.

They'll also be allowed to serve food indoors until 8pm for groups of upto four people from no more than two households.

Indoor gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to open for individual exercise and so will museums, galleries and libraries.

From 17 May, it's hoped that people should at last be allowed to meet up inside others' homes - initially in groups of up to four people from no more than two households.

Cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades should also be allowed to reopen from that date.