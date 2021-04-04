Check out this incredible image of the Veil Nebula!

ESA/Hubble & NASA, Z. Levay

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has sent incredible images back to Earth over the last 30 years.

One of its previous images of the Veil Nebula, the remains of a supernova, has been given a bit of a makeover.

New processing methods were used to enhance the original picture, bringing out tiny never-before-seen details.

The image was first taken back in 2015 by Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 instrument using five different filters. The new photo has been updated further to show "the nebula's delicate threads and filaments of ionized gas."

What is a supernova? A supernova is the word used to describe the explosion of a star and it's the largest explosion that takes place in space. Supernovas are caused by a change in the core of a star and this can happen when: One star orbiting the same point as another steals matter from its companion or binary star. This can cause it to have too much matter, leading to an explosion. OR When a single star comes to the end of its life. As the star runs out of nuclear fuel, some of its mass flows into its core. Eventually, this becomes so heavy that it's unable to withstand its own gravitational force. The core collapses, resulting in the giant explosion of a supernova.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Space scientist Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock tells us why the Hubble Space Telescope is so important

What is the Veil Nebula?

The Veil Nebula is around 2,100 light-years from Earth. It's found in the Cygnus or swan constellation and is thought to have been created following the explosion of a a huge star roughly 10,000 years ago.

The star is believed to have had a mass around 20 times that of the Sun. The debris from the supernova left the amazing wonder that exists in space today.

The Veil Nebula is just the visible portion of the larger supernova remnant known as the Cygnus loop. It stands at a whopping 110 light-years across, covering six full moons across the sky.