What's life like on the Covid-free island of Sark?

The tiny island of Sark, which is home to less than 500 people, is part of the Channel Islands.

It made headlines recently as it has seen zero coronavirus cases throughout the entire pandemic.

It means life on Sark has been able to continue with very few disruptions or changes.

The island did see some restrictions put in place for a few weeks last year and at the start of 2021, but the lockdown rules were quickly lifted on both occasions.

So how have things been for the young residents of Sark? Newsround caught up with a few to find out.

