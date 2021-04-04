Cold conditions to hit the UK from today

Getty Images The UK was hit by snowy conditions earlier this year

Many parts of the UK saw lots of sunshine over the last week, with temperatures across England and Wales hitting 20 degrees and above.

Tuesday saw the hottest March day in 53 years, but weather conditions are forecast to change drastically from today.

Temperatures are predicted to plummet, with snow showers set to hit the north and west of the UK.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of northern Scotland which is expected to see snow from Sunday night and throughout Monday.

Which areas in Scotland does the yellow weather warning cover? Angus

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highland

Argyll and Bute

Getty Images Many parts of the UK saw warmer temperatures earlier this week

"After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend," said Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway.

"Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures. The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK. The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers."