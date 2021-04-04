play
Cold conditions to hit the UK from today

Last updated at 07:47
man-walking-in-snow.Getty Images
The UK was hit by snowy conditions earlier this year

Many parts of the UK saw lots of sunshine over the last week, with temperatures across England and Wales hitting 20 degrees and above.

Tuesday saw the hottest March day in 53 years, but weather conditions are forecast to change drastically from today.

Temperatures are predicted to plummet, with snow showers set to hit the north and west of the UK.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of northern Scotland which is expected to see snow from Sunday night and throughout Monday.

people-sunbathing.Getty Images
Many parts of the UK saw warmer temperatures earlier this week

"After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend," said Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway.

"Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday, bringing snow showers and freezing overnight temperatures. The snow showers will predominantly affect the north and west of the UK. The south and east will likely remain drier but still cold with a lower chance of wintry showers."

  • oh i thought is was close to summer😭😯😮

  • Omg definitely not here!
    Brooke

  • I live in England and there might be snow on Monday! I'm super excited!😝❄☃⛄

  • How annoying! I'm in an area where it's a yellow weather warning. 😨🟨
    Well, there was an article last year on Newsround that it was more likely to snow at Easter than at Christmas... 🌨️🌲

  • oh... i was wating for all that warm weather

