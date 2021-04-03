play
Millie Bobby Brown has never seen a Marvel, DC or Harry Potter movie!

Last updated at 12:35
Millie Bobby Brown

The Marvel, DC and Harry Potter franchises are some of the biggest in the world, attracting millions of adoring fans.

The films may be popular with lots of people, but one young star has admitted they haven't watched a single one!

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in the new movie sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, was asked to pick between Marvel or DC in a recent MTV interview.

"I haven't watched a Marvel film ever, and I've never watched a DC film," the 17-year-old actress revealed.

Millie Bobby Brown answers your questions on the her first Godzilla film, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

When asked whether the superhero films just weren't her thing, Millie said: "It's not, but I'm open to it. I've just never been like, oh I'm going to put on this film." The film star spoke about her preference for romantic movies like the Notebook.

Millie also shared that her current action and sci-fi roles could be a big reason why she doesn't often watch films which fall within the same genre.

"I'm not crazy on that, because I think I'm in it, that's why. I think I'm like, I'm doing that stuff already. I wanna see stuff that's real."

When asked to choose between Harry Potter and Jurassic Park, Milly also confessed that she's never watched a single Harry Potter Movie!

"I have so many friends that look at me and they're like, how? I don't know."

Are you a Marvel, DC or Harry Potter fan? If so, which film would you recommend that Millie watch first and why? Let us know in the comments!

  • She should watch all of them!😁

  • I love harry potter because I love watching adventures but never watched the other 2

  • She’s soo good in Enola Holmes

  • What’s dc?

    • EmeraldKoala replied:
      batman and superman...and wonderwoman and joker

  • ive never seen those films either

  • How can u have not watched Harry Potter !!!

    • Fundraising5 replied:
      Ikr!! 😅

