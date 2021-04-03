Royal Mail launches new stamp competition celebrating Covid heroes.

Getty Images Design a stamp! Royal Mail are launching a new competition asking you to design your own "Covid Heroes" stamps

The Royal Mail has launched a new competition and they want schoolchildren to design a stamp!

To take part, you need to design your own stamp to show who your "Covid Hero" is, this could be anyone you think has worked extra hard during the pandemic, such as teachers, cleaners, supermarket workers or doctors and nurses.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "The last year has been one of the most difficult any of us can remember, but throughout it all our Covid heroes have been there for us, inspired us and done so much for others."

The competition closes on 28 May and the winners will be announced in the autumn.

Getty Images Who will be your Covid hero? It can be anyone you think has worked extra hard this year

The past year has been a long and daunting one for everyone, but for some they have had to work much harder than others to keep things running.

Schoolchildren who are aged 4-14 are being asked to take part where they will design a stamp that will honour someone that has worked extra hard this year.

Winners of the competition will see their stamps being used by the Royal Mail service - they will form a set of 8 stamps which will be released in Spring 2022.

Getty Images Many people consider NHS workers Covid Heroes

Children have been asked to design stamps for the Royal Mail only 4 times before: 1966, 1981, 2013 and 2017.

Simon Thompson, Royal Mail's chief executive, said: "Over the past year there have been so many wonderful examples of people who, despite much uncertainty and fear, have continued about their work with such admirable determination and pride."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued: "From our family members, teachers, doctors and nurses to our vaccine scientists and fundraisers, we want to recognise and remember them".