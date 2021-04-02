Why you should give seals space this Easter

Getty Images Seals are venturing further into inshore beaches, where these areas have been quieter due to lockdown - but now that we are coming out of lockdown, what affect can this have on seals?

Have you ever seen a seal? If you live near the coast, you might have noticed that you've spotted more of them recently.

It's because the animals have been venturing closer inshore onto beaches and coastlines while the areas have been quieter due to lockdowns.

Now Seal Alliance, a group made up from regional wildlife groups, are launching a campaign called "Give Seals Space" - asking people stay away from any seals they may come across this Easter weekend.

With travel restrictions beginning to be lifted throughout the UK, many more people are expected to be visiting these areas for walks as we welcome warmer weather.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: "Disturbance by members of the public can be detrimental to seals but this is entirely preventable."

Getty Images Did you know, if a seal is looking at you it means it is aware of your presence, and a fight or flight response has been activated. You should slowly back away and try not to disturb the seal any further

The UK is home to 38% of the entire world's population of grey seals and 30% of the European subspecies of common seals.

The campaign lists many factors that threaten the safety of seals in the UK, such as climate change, toxic pollution, entanglement and plastics. These threats are all due to human interaction, but there are more indirect ways your presence could affect a seal.

Sue Sayer from Seal Research trust said: "If a seal is looking at you, it has been disturbed, so please move further away. Use your camera and binoculars, stay quiet and out of sight. If we follow these simple rules we can enjoy watching seals for longer and without harm - a win-win for both people and seals".

What to do if you come across a seal Keep your distance so they can't smell, hear or see you. You can use your camera zoom or binoculars to see them.

Keep your dog on a tight lead!

Never attempt to feed the seals.

Make sure you take all your litter home with you.

Getty Images Seal pups can become affected by human presence - they can become easily scared and waste valuable energy for swimming and digesting food by becoming scared

How can seals be affected by humans?

Aside from factors already mentioned such as climate change and pollution, seals can become affected by the presence of seals in other more direct ways.

Young seals are most affected and sadly only 25% of them are expected to survive the age of 18 months, in a bad year. Young pups can become startled by loud noises and use up their energy resulting in them struggling to haul out of water to rest.

Pregnant seals are also affected by disturbance - they are usually pupping during summer and if there is a disturbance, it could cause a seal stampede on the rocks.

Environment Secretary George Eustice had this to add: "This campaign will raise vital awareness ahead of the bank holiday weekend and help protect some of our most treasured marine wildlife".