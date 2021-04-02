What is the Culture Recovery Fund and who is getting it?

PA Media The Culture Recovery Fund is designed to give money to entertainment and art venues who have been unable to open during lockdowns

The government are giving entertainment and art venues funds to help them continue to stay open after the pandemic, as part of the £400 million Culture Recovery Fund.

2,700 English culture and heritage venues have been selected to share the funds, with cinemas, theatres, art galleries and even music festival Glastonbury being selected.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis said the money would "make a huge difference in helping to secure our future".

Getty Images Independent cinemas are set to receive some help from the funds - are you looking forward to going back to see a film?

100 independent cinemas will share a total of a £6.5 million to help secure their future after the coronavirus pandemic.

Theatres in Eastbourne are set to receive £1.9 million and it doesn't end there - the parent company of the Ambassador Theatre Group, who run over 30 venues in the UK will receive around £1m.

Museums at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire and Ironbridge Gorge in Shropshire are going to receive more than £1 million each, as well as York Archaeological Trust which runs attractions such as Jorvik Viking Centre, who will receive £1.9 million.