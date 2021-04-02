Getty Images Coronavirus restrictions are changing in Scotland: you now no longer have to "stay home" but must "stay local"

Scotland's "stay home" rule has been lifted and replaced with "stay local", so what does the new guidance mean for you?

The "stay home" rule has been in place in Scotland for the past 3 months to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The rule has now changed to "stay local", which means that you are to stay within your local authority boundaries - so you no longer have to stay home but you can go to the park in your local area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "It is really important right now that while the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out, all of us remain hyper-vigilant in how we're going about our daily lives".

You can keep up to date on restrictions in your area here.

Getty Images Schools in Scotland are currently working in a blended system, but there are plans for all pupils to return after the Easter break

What to expect next

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her team have laid out a road map similar to Prime Minister Boris Johnson had done so for England.

Currently, on 5 April 12-17-year-olds can play contact sports outdoors and there will be a reopening of hairdressers and colleges.

Those of you in Scotland who are currently in school are doing so under a blended system, but all pupils are expected to return to classrooms on 26 April.

From 17 May 4 people from 2 households can meet indoors, and cinemas will be allowed to reopen,