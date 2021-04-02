Dad builds son house from UP in his back garden

Scott Fincher

Imagine being able to live in the house from your favourite movie.

That dream has become a reality for a young lad in Australia after his dad decided to recreate the house from the Disney Pixar film, Up.

Scott Fincher, from Canberra, dedicated 15 months of his life to build his son, Leo, a play house in the image of the film's iconic home, which is lifted into the sky and sent on an adventure after thousands of balloons are tied to it.

"He's such a good dad. I feel so lucky that he built this whole house for us," Leo said.

ABC News Australia

Scott said it all began because of Leo's obsession with the movie.

"As a parent, you usually end up watching it many times over," Mr Fincher said.

"He was also asking for a cubby at the time so I thought, 'OK, how far should I go with that?'"

UP was released by Disney Pixar in 2009 and went on to win two Oscars, including the Academy Award for "Best Animated Picture".

ABC Australia

"I really loved the architecture of the house in the movie and wanted to do something similar but more simple," he said.

"But the perfectionist in me wanted to build a replica that was true to the movie, so this is what I ended up with, which was quite a mammoth effort."

Scott works as an IT technician but used the same materials a tradesperson would use to build a house.

"It's constructed just like a house and weighs between three and four tonnes," he said.

"I think it's more solid than our own house."

He said the house cost around $10,000 to make and he even got Wifi installed in there for when Leo and his friends have sleepover parties.