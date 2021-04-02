play
Watch Newsround

Japanese airline offering restaurant meals on their planes

Last updated at 09:37
comments
View Comments
Child eating meal on planeANA

Japan's biggest airline is offering people the chance to experience a bit of fine-dining on a parked plane.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) opened their doors earlier this week, not to take off, but to allow hungry guests to dine on their planes.

Tickets to eat in first class cost 59,800 yen (around £392) and to eat in economy cost 29,800 yen (around £195).

The first dining experience was so popular it sold out straight away, and staff have now added 22 more bookings for April.

A "restaurant with wings"
planes.EPA
ANA's Being 777 plane's have been grounded for a while.

The idea for the dining experience was invented by a member of staff, who wanted to make use of all the parked planes at the airport.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many flights are still grounded around the world to help prevent the virus from spreading.

The dining experience takes place on a Boeing 777 plane, parked at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan.

Guests could choose from three meal options of: Japanese-style, Western-style beef or Western-style fish.

"We designed this service so that customers can feel the ambience of the first and business class cabins with all the five senses," said the manager of the new project.

Japan is not the only country to get inventive with it's airports and planes, last year Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan offered a pretend holiday experience which proved pretty popular.

More like this

girl-on-plane.
image

Taipei Songshan airport offers pretend holiday experience

a plane flies into the sunset
play
1:29

The Big Question: How do planes fly?

sniffer dog

Coronavirus: Sniffer dogs used to detect virus at airport

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

protestors-marching.

What is institutional racism and why is it being talked about?

comments
69
child in playground

Scotland: "Stay home" rule lifted

comments
2
child looks at art in a gallery

What is the Culture Recovery Fund and who is getting it?

comments
2
Newsround Home