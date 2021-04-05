'I've been delivering lambs since I was six'

On farms up and down the UK, lambing is in full swing.

It is one of the busiest times in the farming calendar - when the UK's population of sheep doubles with the birth of new lambs.

Farmers have to work around the clock until all the lambs are delivered safely.

The pandemic has put life on pause for many, but farming has had to carry on as normal.

Lockdown has given 11-year-old Rosie more time to spend on her farm, helping her dad deliver the lambs.

She told Newsround all about it.