Climate Heroes: Blue Peter launches new environment challenge

CBBC's Blue Peter is launching a new environment challenge and asking kids to become a 'green-army' to help tackle carbon emissions and climate change.

Children can earn their Supersize Green Badge by taking a two-week pledge to change small things in their lives which will make a big difference to the environment.

There are three areas - Power, Plastics and Plants - which people can focus on.

More than 80,000 people have already got a Green Badge but they can still take part to earn their new Supersize badge. And Blue Peter wants them to encourage others they know to get involved. And for the first time, whole classes, or groups, can earn a badge together.

The programme will keep track of how many people take part and calculate the impact using its De-Carbon Totalizer.

To find out more, tune in to Blue Peter on CBBC on Thursday 1 April at 5pm. You can apply for a Green Badge and send in pictures and comments to show your progress.

The Green Badge is all about helping the environment

How can you make a difference to carbon emissions?

Little things can add up if lots of people do them. Blue Peter suggestions include turning off lights when you leave the room, switching from plastic bottles to reusable ones or eating a meat-free meal.

Kids can chose a pledge on each topic from these ideas and promise to do them for two weeks.

Power

Turn off an electrical device when you are finished using it rather than leaving it on standby - this could be your games console, computer, tablet or television.

Switch half an hour of screen time for 30 minutes of outdoor time.

Plastics

Switch from cling film to a lunchbox or reusable sandwich wrap.

Sort the rubbish recycling at home carefully,

Plants

Plant pollinator-friendly plants and look after them - planting marigolds, chives or sunflower seeds can encourage bees and butterflies to thrive.

Save water by turning off the taps when you brush your teeth.

What do you think - will you be signing up? Maybe you already have a badge and want to encourage others, or perhaps you already do some of these things to help the environment. Let us know in the comments.