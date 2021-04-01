Among Us: New map Airship drops and bigger lobbies on the way

Innersloth

The makers of Among Us have just dropped a huge new update to the game.

A new map called Airship has arrived, making it the fourth and biggest map yet to be added to the game.

It features new tasks, areas, hats and even eyebrows!

As well as this, the developers Innersloth have revealed some of the other new things they're working on, such as a new improved art style for the game, and bigger lobbies where up to 15 people can play together.

What's new in Airship?

Innersloth Some of the new hats joining the game

With a huge new map to explore players will have their hands full with this new update!

In Airship, players will now get to pick the room they start in, from rooms like the Kitchen to the Brig.

There are also new tasks such as jewel polishing, and emptying trash.

New hats including a heart pin, angry eyebrows, a unicorn head, and a rubber glove have also all been added to the game.

The Airship map is inspired by the developers' other game, The Henry Stickmin Collection.

New Code of Conduct - looks at in-game safety

Innersloth The Quick Chat feature means you can select a reply from a bunch of options

As well as a new map, Innersloth shared that they have recently updated their Code of Conduct - an important document that sets out the rules for everyone playing the game, and aims to make it safer for everyone taking part.

Now when players load up the game they will be asked to say how old they are.

For players who are under the age of digital consent (for most countries this is 13) the Code says they have to get a parent/guardian's permission to access free chat. This also allows players to create an account, or change their display name.

Without an account (or if players are younger than 13), they can still play via Guest Mode.

Guest Mode uses a feature called Quick Chat, which means players can't type messages to other players, but can select from a wheel of options.

As well as this players in Guest Mode are given a randomly generated name.

The developers at Innersloth say "this is an easier, faster and safer option to play" .

This does however rely on people answering how old they are truthfully.

The Code of Conduct also talks about reporting people, if someone is acting inappropriately, as well as looking into creating a friend system in the future.