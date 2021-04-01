Wildlife: Does making friends help animals live longer?

Getty Images

Scientists have been researching the benefits of friendship in the animal kingdom, and have discovered some pretty interesting findings...

They said that there is "strong evidence" that making friends and forming social bonds with others can improve the survival of slow-living animal species, like humans, badgers and hyenas.

The research was carried out by scientists at the University of Exeter, who said that social behaviours which benefit survival "can promote slower life histories" and that "longer lifespan promotes the development of strong and stable social bonds".

But why is this?

Well, Professor Dave Hodgson, who is one of the scientists who wrote the study said: "Slow-living species can afford to invest in social relationships, as they live long enough to enjoy the pay-offs."

"There is strong evidence that strong social bonds are beneficial for survival in slow-living species, including humans."

We know from a previous study that vampire bats make pretty good friends as they share food with their mates if they're hungry.Prof Hodgson also added: "We know a lot about animal lifespans, but we know too little about the social structures of many types of animal", "If we are right, then social bonds could really be key to longer life."

The authors of the study have now said that more research needs to be done into animal social structures to learn more about the links between friendship and survival.