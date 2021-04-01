play
Watch Newsround

What is the Countryside Code all about?

Natural England, which is a public body which advises the government on the natural environment in the country, has updated the Countryside Code, it's guide for people visiting rural spaces across England.

The Countryside Code was first published 70 years ago and Natural England now wants to encourage more people to go outside and enjoy the outdoors while also looking after it.

Newsround spoke to Natural England's chairman Tony Juniper about why the body is changing the Code now, what the new guidelines are and the importance of people from all backgrounds spending time in nature.

Watch more videos

What is the Countryside Code all about?
Video

What is the Countryside Code all about?

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner
Video

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day
Video

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Top Stories

family-in-nature.

How can we better protect the countryside?

comments
April-fools-day.

Where does April Fools' Day come from?

Kathleen-Lonsdale.

Six brilliant women to be honoured with blue plaques

comments
Newsround Home