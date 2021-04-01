What is the Countryside Code all about?

Natural England, which is a public body which advises the government on the natural environment in the country, has updated the Countryside Code, it's guide for people visiting rural spaces across England.

The Countryside Code was first published 70 years ago and Natural England now wants to encourage more people to go outside and enjoy the outdoors while also looking after it.

Newsround spoke to Natural England's chairman Tony Juniper about why the body is changing the Code now, what the new guidelines are and the importance of people from all backgrounds spending time in nature.