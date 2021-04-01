Watch more videos

play
"We've all got to protect the environment"

Eleven-year-old young ranger Ellen loves the great outdoors.

She's happy that more people have been enjoying being outside in nature throughout the lockdowns, but has also seen how litter and dog poo has impacted lots of green spaces and natural beauty spots.

As a young ranger, she's been learning about the Countryside Code which provides some important guidelines on how people can look after the world around them while enjoying its many benefits.

Ellen spoke to Newsround about why she's passionate about the environment and why the Countryside Code is so important.

