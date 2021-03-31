Brit Awards 2021: Girl power as Brit Award nominees released

PA Media/Getty Images Both Celeste and Dua Lipa are former winners of the Brits' breakthrough artist award

Dua Lipa and Celeste are among the acts to be nominated for the Brit Awards 2021 in a great year for female acts.

The stars both have three nominations, as does newcomer Arlo Parks.

The trio will face off in the Best Female Solo Artist category.

This year's ceremony was pushed back three months from its traditional February date due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place at London's O2 Arena on May 11, 2021.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will present the show for the fourth time, while rising star winner Griff will perform; as will Dua Lipa.

AJ Tracey and Yungblud are among the nominees for for Male Solo Artist award, while Dua Lipa and Celeste also feature in the Female Solo Artist category.

Getty Images Is it even a music awards show if BTS aren't nominated?

The Best Album award is dominated by female artists including Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Arlo Parks and Celeste.

The award for Breakthrough Artist includes Arlo Parks, Celeste and Joel Corry.

K-Pop giants BTS have been nominated for the best International Group, where they'll be up against US-singers Haim, among others.

YouTuber KSI will be hoping he can get his hands on an award after being nominated for the best British Single award for his song, 'Lighter', with Nathan Dawe.

There's some real pop-star heavyweights in the International Female Solo Artist category with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift all battling out for the prize.

All the nominations

Male Solo Artist

12

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Curry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best album

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

British Single

Joel Corry ft MNEK - 'Head & Heart'

Nathan Dawe ft KSI - 'Lighter'

Regard & Raye - 'Secrets'

Simba ft DTG - 'Rover'

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift