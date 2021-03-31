Brit Awards 2021: Girl power as Brit Award nominees released

Dua Lipa and Celeste are among the acts to be nominated for the Brit Awards 2021 in a great year for female acts.
The stars both have three nominations, as does newcomer Arlo Parks.
The trio will face off in the Best Female Solo Artist category.
This year's ceremony was pushed back three months from its traditional February date due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now take place at London's O2 Arena on May 11, 2021.
Comedian Jack Whitehall will present the show for the fourth time, while rising star winner Griff will perform; as will Dua Lipa.
AJ Tracey and Yungblud are among the nominees for for Male Solo Artist award, while Dua Lipa and Celeste also feature in the Female Solo Artist category.
The Best Album award is dominated by female artists including Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Arlo Parks and Celeste.
The award for Breakthrough Artist includes Arlo Parks, Celeste and Joel Corry.
K-Pop giants BTS have been nominated for the best International Group, where they'll be up against US-singers Haim, among others.
YouTuber KSI will be hoping he can get his hands on an award after being nominated for the best British Single award for his song, 'Lighter', with Nathan Dawe.
There's some real pop-star heavyweights in the International Female Solo Artist category with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift all battling out for the prize.
12
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Curry
Yungblud
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
Joel Corry ft MNEK - 'Head & Heart'
Nathan Dawe ft KSI - 'Lighter'
Regard & Raye - 'Secrets'
Simba ft DTG - 'Rover'
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
