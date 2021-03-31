Joe Biden's dog involved in another White House 'biting incident'

Instagram/@DrBiden The Biden family has two dogs - Major and Champ

Joe Biden's dog has been involved in its second biting incident in a month.

The dog "nipped someone while on a walk" on Monday, according to his wife's press secretary, Michael LaRosa.

The President of the United States' dog - a German Shepherd called Major - had only recently returned to the White House following a similar incident at the beginning of March.

The German shepherd was adopted by the Biden family from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in 2018 and has become the first dog from a shelter to live in the White House.

President Donald Trump didn't keep any animal friends at the White House during his time there, so Major and Champ are the first pets to live there since Obama's pet dogs moved out in 2017.

The White House President Obama's pet dogs, Sunny and Bo, were the last canine residents of the White House

On 8 March, Major injured a member of the US secret service after he, and his sibling Champ, were reported missing from the White House.

After the incident, the president said Major was "a sweet dog".

He told ABC News the animal had "turned a corner, there's two people he doesn't know at all, you know, and they move … to protect".

A Major fundraiser

In January, Major was the focus of a very special ceremony which raised more than $200,000 (around £146,000) for charity.

The event, which was held over Zoom, was been described as the "world's largest virtual party for dogs".

The fundraiser told Major's story - his rise from former shelter pup to First Dog.

More than 7,400 animal lovers attended the event, which raised awareness about what shelter pets are capable of and raised more than $200,000 for DHA.

The organisers said it helped "raise funds to help more shelter animals like Major find their fur-ever homes".