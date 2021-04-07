Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine: Why has the trial in children been paused?

Reuters

A trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in children has been temporarily paused while more research is carried out.

Around 300 volunteers are taking part with the aim of finding out how well the jab works in young people.

Professor Andrew Pollard, from the University of Oxford which developed the vaccine, told the BBC there were no safety concerns with the trial itself, but its scientists were waiting for further information.

It's as the UK's medicines regulator - the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - is investigating concerns that the vaccine could be linked to rare blood clots in a tiny number of adults.

So, why has the trial in children been paused, what are the concerns and what happens now? Here's everything you need to know.

Getty Images

What is the trial and what does 'pausing' it mean?

The Oxford-AstraZeneca trial began at the end of February, because scientists wanted to see how well the vaccine works in children aged between six and 17 years old.

It is one of the jabs already approved as safe for use in adults in the UK. There are currently no vaccinations approved for children.

Scientists involved in the trial say they are now waiting "before giving any further vaccinations".

Not all of the children and teenagers taking part will have actually had the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Scientists use 'control' vaccines - which are not coronavirus injections - to see what would happen if a person did not get the vaccine being tested, and to help them then see the difference in results more clearly.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Vaccines: What are they and how can they help fight Covid-19?

Why has the trial in children been paused?

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was rolled out across the UK from 4 January. There has been a small number of cases in the UK of rare blood clots in adults who have received it. Data from the MHRA shows there have been 30 recorded out of more than 18 million people who have had it.

Experts are now looking into whether or not the clots and vaccine are linked.

None of the 300 children involved in the trial have had a blood clot, and Professor of Child Health Calum Semple said for adults to have one was "incredibly rare".

Prof Pollard says scientists are waiting for more information from two reviews.

The UK's medicines regulator - the MHRA - has carried out one of them and is expected to give a briefing on its findings on Wednesday afternoon.

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee has also been looking into it.

The committee has "not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing", but it is expected to announce findings on Wednesday or Thursday.

Reuters

Prof Semple said it isn't unusual for a vaccine trial like this to pause and then restart again.

He said: "Vaccine studies and drug studies often pause to give people time to analyse the data in great detail when a concern is raised, and very often vaccine trials and drug studies restart again".

He also said there was very little reason for children to be worried about risks from Covid-19 and the vaccine.

He added: "The risk of the rare brain clot that's been seen in younger adults is about one to five in a million cases, which is incredibly rare.

"But with children, because of the need to be so sure and the balance of risk and benefit, it's reasonable to stop while they look carefully at the data."

How safe is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination?

The official government advice is for adults to still take the vaccine if they are offered it.

BBC Health correspondent Nick Triggle said: "All medicines, from vaccines to paracetamol, have the potential to cause severe side effects.

"The key question is whether the risks are worth the benefits."

The MHRA says the benefits of the jab continue to outweigh any risk.

Earlier this week UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has received the first dose himself, said people should continue to get the vaccine.

Mr Johnson said: "The best thing people should do is look at what the MHRA say, our independent regulator - that's why we have them, that's why they are independent.

"Their advice to people is to keep going out there, get your jab, get your second jab."

What happens now?

More information is needed, which is why the two reviews have been taking place and the trial has been temporarily paused.

The MHRA will reveal its findings on Wednesday afternoon and the EMA is expected to do the same soon.

Scientists will then be able to make a more informed decision about what happens next.

The UK also has two other vaccinations which have been approved for use and are being given to adults - the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna jabs.