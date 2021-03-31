When US President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January, you may remember one of the big moments of the day was Amanda Gorman reading an incredible poem.

The young poet was then catapulted to fame around the world, appearing all over the news and featuring on magazine covers.

So how does she keep grounded? Amanda told us that her family help keep her down to earth, especially her dog Lulu: "To her I'm still the same, nothing's changed, I still have to pick up her poop....and rub her belly."

Watch to find out more about what life has been like since that big moment at the inauguration.