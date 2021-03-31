play
Watch Newsround

Amanda Gorman: 'My mum taught me to value my voice'

When US President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January, you may remember one of the big moments of the day was Amanda Gorman reading an incredible poem.

The young poet was then catapulted to fame around the world, appearing all over the news and featuring on magazine covers.

So how does she keep grounded? Amanda told us that her family help keep her down to earth, especially her dog Lulu: "To her I'm still the same, nothing's changed, I still have to pick up her poop....and rub her belly."

Watch to find out more about what life has been like since that big moment at the inauguration.

Watch more videos

Amanda Gorman: 'My mum taught me to value my voice'
Video

Amanda Gorman: 'My mum taught me to value my voice'

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner
Video

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day
Video

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Top Stories

water fight

How have YOU been enjoying the sunshine?

comments
Celeste and Dua Lipa

Girl power as Brit Award nominees released

comments
Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande announced as The Voice US coach

comments
Newsround Home