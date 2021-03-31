Ariana Grande announced as The Voice US coach

Reuters

Ariana Grande has been announced as the new coach on the US version of The Voice.

She's replacing Nick Jonas as the panel's fourth coach.

She'll join current coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton for the show's 21st season.

The singer announced the news on Tuesday, saying she was: "beyond thrilled, honour and excited" to join the show.

What do you think about this announcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Instagram/ArianaGrande

"I can't wait to go head-to-head with these incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level," she added.

The Voice US frequently changes its judges with the likes of Gwen Stefani, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Hudson among those who have had their own red spinning chair down the years.

Grande is one of the most successful popstars in the world with five platinum albums and 16 top ten hits in the US charts.

Her most recent album, Positions, hit the number one spot in both the US and UK.