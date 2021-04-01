Northern Ireland's lockdown rules ease

Getty Images

Lockdown restrictions will be reduced in Northern Ireland from 1 April, with up to six people from two households - including children - allowed to meet outdoors in a private garden.

Outdoor sports facilities are also allowed to reopen, and up to ten people will be allowed to play sport together.

Sports clubs will be allowed to train outside as long as they have no more than 15 participants in one training group, but indoor club facilities, meaning things like toilets and changing rooms, are to remain closed.

People will also be able to order online and pick-up purchases from garden centres and plant nurseries.

The government's message will also change from "Stay At Home" to "Stay Local".

Since 8 January people in Northern Ireland have only been able to leave home with a "reasonable excuse", such as for medical or food shopping, exercise and work that cannot be done from home.

Travel between Northern Ireland and both Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland can only be for essential purposes.

What about school?

A lot of children are already back at school, with preschool and primary school children in attendance, as well as students in years 12-14.

Those in years 8-11 are due to return on 12 April although this date could change if the Northern Ireland government decide it isn't the right time to send all children back.