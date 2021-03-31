play
Watch Newsround

UK weather: How have you been enjoying the sunshine?

Last updated at 08:44
comments
View Comments
cartwheels in parkGetty Images

Have you been able to have fun in the sun?

Many areas of the UK have seen a sunny start to the week - coinciding with the government in England ending its "stay home" guidance, and the easing of some restrictions in Wales.

Tuesday was the hottest March day in 53 years, leading to many people gathering in parks and on beaches, where there also were reminders to people to keep a safe distance.

So we want to know what you've been up to!

child in sunglassesGetty Images

Have you been able to play on the field at school, maybe you had some lessons outdoors?

Are your family having a BBQ or going for a walk - maybe another household is coming to see you in your garden?

Perhaps your sports clubs have started up again?

Let us know in the comments below. The good weather isn't expected to last long - so enjoy it while you can!

More like this

alfort-jumping-rabbit

Alfort jumping rabbit: Scientists solve mystery of handstanding rabbit

Baby emu, goat and goose

Cute animals: How sweet are these furry friendships?

cicadas.

Cicadas: Brood X to emerge after being underground for 17 years

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Maratus nemo - the Finding Nemo spider

Is this the world's cutest spider?

comments
27
Ollie Ball and Jacob Chuck It Scran It.
play
2:35

TikTok's Ollie Ball and Jacob: 'Ant and Dec need to move over!'

Daedalus rover

Dangling 'hamster ball' rover to explore Moon caves

comments
1
Newsround Home