UK weather: How have you been enjoying the sunshine?

Getty Images

Have you been able to have fun in the sun?

Many areas of the UK have seen a sunny start to the week - coinciding with the government in England ending its "stay home" guidance, and the easing of some restrictions in Wales.

Tuesday was the hottest March day in 53 years, leading to many people gathering in parks and on beaches, where there also were reminders to people to keep a safe distance.

So we want to know what you've been up to!

Getty Images

Have you been able to play on the field at school, maybe you had some lessons outdoors?

Are your family having a BBQ or going for a walk - maybe another household is coming to see you in your garden?

Perhaps your sports clubs have started up again?

Let us know in the comments below. The good weather isn't expected to last long - so enjoy it while you can!