Climate change: UK hosts meeting to discuss impact of climate change around the world

WPA Pool COP26 President Alok Sharma will host today's climate and development meeting, he says developed countries need to help those most at risk from the impacts of climate change

A big meeting is being held to talk about the impact of climate change on different countries around the world.

It is ahead of COP26 which is due to be held in Glasgow in November.

Ministers from around 35 countries, including the US and India, are going to take part in the virtual summit on 31 March but China turned down the offer to be involved.

The meeting will focus on how to deal with issues such as drought, flooding and extreme temperatures as well as how developing countries can get better access to money to help them produce green energy, reduce their reliance on carbon, improve air quality and build smarter cities in the future.

Getty Images Vulnerable countries like the Philippines say they need support from richer nations to cope with climate change

Developing countries hit harder by climate change

Ministers from several threatened island states and poorer countries will also take part in the meeting, and they are expected to say that although they contribute little to the causes of climate change they are already feeling the effects.

Developed countries have a "particular responsibility" to help those most at risk from the impacts of climate change according to COP26 President Alok Sharma.

He says it is not fair that often the people who have contributed least to global warming are suffering most from its impacts.

He says it is really important to help poorer countries so that they can afford to adapt to environmental changes and cut their carbon emissions.

Alan Majchrowicz Drought is one of the big problems linked to climate change

Time is running out for the world to keep to the target of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5C (since preindustrial levels) as set out in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Organisers will use this meeting to urge everyone to work together to limit emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change but the fact China is not taking part in today's meeting is a big blow because the country is the biggest producer of carbon emissions and is a big and influential country.

The UK government has announced £500,000 of funding for a plan to pay for action to cut carbon emissions but critics have said that its decision to cut foreign aid needs to be reversed to help poorer countries tackle the impacts of climate change.

Laurie Lee, chief executive of CARE International UK said: "In order to encourage other countries to increase climate finance, the UK should therefore stop the aid cuts which are about to be made to UK global funding in 2021, which undermine its credibility as a climate leader."

The UK is committing £11.6 billion over the next five years in climate finance.