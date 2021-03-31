Dangling 'hamster ball' rover to explore Moon caves

ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) is testing a new type of rover which looks like a giant hamster ball!

The Descent And Exploration in Deep Autonomy of Lunar Underground Structures, (DAEDALUS), has been designed to investigate underground caves on the Moon.

The sphere-shaped rover will be lowered into underground tunnels under the lunar surface and will be able to explore independently and then send information back to astronauts on the surface.

The rover would be attached to a long wire and lowered into caves, then it would be released and set off on its own to explore.

Dorit Borrmann from the DAEDALUS team said: "With the cameras acting as a stereo vision system and the laser distance measurements, the sphere detects obstacles during descent and navigates autonomously upon reaching the pit floor."

NASA The Moon is covered in craters, scientists want to find out more about the tunnels underneath the surface

What can the probe do?

The sphere is 46 cm in diameter, about twice the size of a football, which means it can get into small cracks in the Moon's surface.

It is fitted with special stereoscopic camera and laser radar which can recreate what the underground landscape looks like in 3D.

It also has temperature and radiation sensors and even has wifi so it can transmit readings back to the surface.

It can move independently by rolling along but also has extendable arms to help it move and to test rock samples.

What is it looking for?

It is thought there are miles of empty lava tubes inside the Moon which could be used for shelter by people living there in the future.

PA Media

The probe will be mapping the systems of caves to see if they would be suitable for people to live in.

It will also be able to gather lots more information about the Moon by analysing material inside the caves and might even find ice deposits.