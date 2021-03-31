Unusual Easter eggs go on display around the world

Look at this for a strange egg. This is a very rare 97-year-old Pascal's Easter egg which is set to go on display in Torquay after it was recently bought by a museum. The eggs contains a chocolate gift, wrapped up as a doll inside an egg-shaped decorative casing. The Easter egg was given to a two-year-old girl in 1924, which she then treasured for the rest of her life. Would you save your chocolate that long?