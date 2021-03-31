Unusual Easter eggs go on display around the world
It's the time of year where eggs are the centre of attention and some unusual ones are appearing around the world.
Let's start in Hajduszoboszlo in Hungary where the city's Easter Park has been decorated with lots of painted eggs - some big and some small.
EPA
Ten large-scale eggs were made with the help of artists and art school instructors, and 1,600 egg ornaments were hung on the surrounding trees by parents and children.
EPA
Another fancy egg here - a rare Cadbury's Conundrum egg. The special type of crème egg was made by the Queen's jeweller as part of a treasure hunt competition. In the 1980s, 12 special golden chocolate eggs were made and hidden around the UK for the public to find but there was also a 13th egg made, named 'The Conundrum egg', which was made of 22 carat gold. It sold this month for £31,000!
PA
Look at this for a strange egg. This is a very rare 97-year-old Pascal's Easter egg which is set to go on display in Torquay after it was recently bought by a museum. The eggs contains a chocolate gift, wrapped up as a doll inside an egg-shaped decorative casing. The Easter egg was given to a two-year-old girl in 1924, which she then treasured for the rest of her life. Would you save your chocolate that long?
PA
Here's another giant egg display - this time in Ogre Latvia. Good weather means people have been able to enjoy the installation of the Easter decorations, dedicated to the Latvian painter Vilhelms Purvitis.
EPA
Residents of the city have been encouraged to get outside and enjoy nature, by taking walks in parks to enjoy Easter decorations including dozens of painted eggs and even clay Easter Bunnies!
EPA
Next we go to Croatia to the capital city Zagreb where the Zagreb City Zoo has been celebrating Easter by painting special giant eggs.
EPA
More than ten 125 cm high Easter eggs are being installed around the Zoo garden as part of the city's spring festival.
EPA
Next to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London where a display of precious eggs by designer Carl Faberge will go on display. The Russian goldsmith, who died in 1920, was famous for creating golden bejewelled egg-shaped ornaments. Three of his Imperial Easter Eggs will go on show for the first time in the UK when the exhibition opens in London in November.
PA
And lastly to Italy where master pastry chef Fabio Ceraso works on a Guinness Book of Records Easter egg dedicated to the 700th anniversary of the death of famous artists Dante. Made in Naples, the record-breaking two-meter-high chocolate egg shows a portrait of Dante with verses from his most famous work - the Divine Comedy.