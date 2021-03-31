Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney series cast revealed

Lucasfilm/Disney

The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin filming in April, and we now know the other cast members joining Ewan McGregor on the show.

Disney had already revealed that McGregor - who played Obi-Wan in Star Wars Episodes 1, 2 and 3 - would be back playing the famous Jedi Master and last year announced that Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen would also return, playing friend-turned-foe, Darth Vader.

The Disney+ show is set ten years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and it's now been revealed that some more characters from that movie will also be returning. They including Bonnie Piess playing Luke Skywalker's aunt, Beru and Joel Edgerton playing Uncle Owen.

One name is still missing from the line up though, as we still don't know the person cast to play a ten-year-old Luke Skywalker, an huge role for any young actor.

Lucasfilm Hayden Christensen (right) is back as Anakin Skywalker

Other names joining the series include Dolittle and Men In Black star Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Although at this stage it's anyone's guess who they'll be playing in the series.

It is also likely that Disney is keeping some cast members secret, as to avoid any potential spoilers involving cameos from past Star Wars characters.

The story

Disney / Lucasfilm Deborah Chow is directing the Obi-Wan show having directed two episodes of The Mandalorian

Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi travelled to Tatooine, trying to stay hidden from the Empire, who want to seek out and destroy all the remaining Jedi.

While on the planet, Kenobi is also watching over a young Luke Skywalker.

Luke, who is the son of Kenobi's former Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker, was adopted by his aunt and uncle to keep him safe.

At this point in the Star Wars time-line Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) has recently turned to the dark side and become Darth Vader.

Whether Christensen will just be inside the famous black suit, or will also play Anakin (possibly in flashbacks) remains to be seen.

Deborah Chow, who made two episodes of The Mandalorian, also on Disney+ is directing and the Kenobi series is expected to drop in 2022.