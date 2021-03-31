A rare 'goldilocks' black hole has been discovered!

PA Media The newly discovered black hole is approximately 55,000 times the mass of the sun and may have been created before the first stars and galaxies formed according to scientists

Scientists in Australia have discovered a rare, medium-sized black hole that could help us estimate the total number of these objects in the universe.

At the moment, there are two well-known types of black hole. Stellar black holes are usually between three and ten times the mass of our Sun and supermassive black holes, which exist at the centre of most galaxies, can reach masses that are millions, or even billions of times as heavy as the Sun.

The newly discovered black hole, found by researchers at the University of Melbourne and Monash University, has been described as an 'intermediate-mass' or 'goldilocks' black hole as it weight sits between the stellar and supermassive black holes. It's thought to be approximately 55,000 times the mass of our Sun.

What is a black hole? A black hole is place in space where the gravitational pull is so strong that nothing is able to escape, not even light! Stellar black holes are created when a dying star collapses, but astronomers are still trying to figure out where supermassive black holes, which are much bigger, come from.

Researchers estimate that there are around 46,000 intermediate-mass black holes in our galaxy alone.

Before this latest discovery, only a handful of intermediate-mass black holes, with masses ranging between 100 and 100,000 times that of the Sun, had been identified. However, no black holes have been previously found with masses that sit right in the middle of that range.

The new discovery was made through the detection of something known as a gravitationally lensed gamma-ray burst.

The burst - a half-second flash of high-energy light emitted by a pair of merging stars - had an "echo", caused by the intermediate-mass black hole, which bent the path of the light on its way to Earth causing the astronomers to see the same flash twice.

Special software developed to detect black holes from gravitational waves helped show that the two flashes were in fact images of the same object.

Where did medium-mass black holes come from?

The researchers were able to precisely measure the mass of the new intermediate black hole, but there are still questions around how it was actually formed.

Professor Eric Thrane, who worked on the study, said the newly discovered black hole "could be an ancient relic, a primordial black hole created before the first stars and galaxies formed."

"These early black holes may be the seeds of the supermassive black holes that live in the hearts of galaxies today," he said.

Other theories suggest it may have been birthed from the merger between two lesser black holes, or it may have been born as a stellar-class black hole and slowly increased in mass over time.

"But this is a slow process," said professor Rachel Webster who also worked on the study. "It is hard to grow supermassive black holes from a solar mass seed over the age of the Universe."

A more likely scenario is that their discovery "was born that way," she said. "This could provide the answer."