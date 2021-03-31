play
Watch Newsround

TikTok teen comedy star Ollie Ball: 'We want to make social media a more positive place'

Chances are you know the catchphrase "It's Ollie Ball here"!

Teenagers Ollie and his best mate, Jacob, have become the comedy duo everyone's talking about on video sharing platform, TikTok - starring as Ollie Ball and Jacob Chuck It Scran It.

Since December, Ollie and Jacob have seen their food review account grow from 80,000 to 1.2 million followers.

Now the pair told us they want to make social media a more positive place and say Ant and Dec need to "move over" for the newest comedy duo!

We caught up with the lads at their school in Bolton to find out more.

