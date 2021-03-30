Sergio Aguero leaving: Five facts about the Man City legend

Getty Images

One of Manchester City's greatest ever players, Sergio Aguero is leaving the club after ten years.

The 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he has been told it will not be renewed.

He will be honoured with a statue at City's Etihad Stadium, alongside famous captain Vincent Kompany and midfielder David Silva. Kompany, Silva and Aguero were all important players as City became a real force in English football over the last decade.

"With the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, we earned a place among the greatest of the world," Aguero said.

Undoubtedly Aguero, who has scored a record 257 times for City, is one of the best footballers to play in the Premier League. So here are five facts about the City legend.

Kun Aguero / Instagram Aguero posted this message on his Instagram

1. The 'Agguuueeerrroooooo moment'

In 2008, Manchester City was purchased by Abu Dhabi United Group for £210 million and more millions were spent to buy world class footballers.

That money didn't always bring success though and it would be another four years until they won the Premier League in what was Aguero's first season with the club.

Aguero played a massive part in that title victory.

Archive: Sergio Aguero's iconic title winning goal for Man City in 2012

Rivals Manchester United had won 1-nil at Sunderland and were seconds away from winning their 20th league title, meanwhile in injury time City were drawing 2-all with QPR, needing a win to secure their first Premier League.

What came next is now known as the 'Aguerooo moment'... Sergio Aguero scored a last-gasp winner in the 95th minute, winning City the league on goal difference. It is one of the most dramatic moments in Premier League history.

Getty Images

After winning City their first league title for 44 years, Aguero has helped City win three more Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

"His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the club and maybe even in those who simply love football."

Aguero is the fourth all-time Premier League top goal scorer, and the highest non-English scorer, with 181 goals. Aguero also holds the record for most hat-tricks in the Premier League, with twelve.

2. Childhood

Kun Aguero / Instagram

Sergio Aguero grew up on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the capital city of Argentina. The area he lived in was dangerous and had a lot of crime.

The family struggled to make money, and his father made just £20 a week driving a taxi. But it was Aguero's passion for football that changed his life and his family's lives forever.

Aguero joined Argentinean team Independiente at the age of nine and aged 15 he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine Primera División, breaking the record previously set by legendary player Diego Maradona.

At 18, Aguero moved to La Liga club Atlético Madrid for over €20 million. While in Madrid he scored 101 goals and gained a reputation as one of the world's best young forwards.

3. Football family

Getty Images

Sergio Aguero's son Benjamín has a lot going for him, if he wants to become a footballer like his dad.

Not only is his father one of the finest strikers to ever play in the Premier League, Benjamín's mum is Gianinna Maradona, meaning his granddad is none other than the late Diego Maradona, one of the greatest, if not the greatest footballer, ever.

And by-the-way, Lionel Messi just so happens to be Aguero's best mate and Benjamín's Godfather.

4. The nickname

Takemaru Nagata Aguero's 'Kun' nickname comes from a Japanese cartoon

Aguero's first name is Sergio but he wears "Kun" on the back of his shirt.

The name comes from a childhood nickname based on a character from the cartoon Kum-Kum, a TV show in Japan.

Aguero's grandfather came up with the nickname, because the character Kum-Kum likes to create trouble.

"Kun actually represents a Japanese cartoon character from my favourite series that I used to watch as a child," Aguero told the BBC.

"My grandparents were the first ones who gave me the name. I think my nickname is different in comparison to most athletes and so I have grown to appreciate it because it's unique. It's not every day an athlete is nicknamed after a cartoon character!"

According to Premier League rules, Aguero was allowed to have "Kun" on the back of his shirt so long as he could prove that he had done so in another league - which he did in La Liga with Atletico Madrid.

5. Lord of the Rings tattoo

Getty Images

Aguero has a tattoo in Elvish and is a huge fan of the Lord of the Rings series of books and films created by author J. R. R. Tolkien.

The tattoo on his right arm says 'Kun Agüero' in Elvish script which is a fictional language used in the series.