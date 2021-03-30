Seven-year-old girl builds her own rocket!

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Seven year old Elizabeth has built her own rocket that actually takes off!

Elizabeth is an aspiring astronaut with lots of creativity - so much that she spent her time during lockdown building her own rocket, and it works very well!

As you can see in the video, Elizabeth, along with her mum Jennifer, built a working rocket that they tested out in their living room. They had special blast-off decorations, and the living room launch was a mission success!

Elizabeth's mum, Jennifer said: "We measured some secret ingredients out and cooked up some smoke from our static fire in the living room and it was a success".

Getty Images Elizabeth will have help getting one step closer to the moon from US company Astrobotic, who will take her sticker on their lunar launch later this year.

After the success of their first "launch", Jennifer and Elizabeth took the rocket to their launch pad in the garden and treated their neighbours to a fantastic show!

Jennifer said: "It was amazing to see her get so hands on with every aspect of building it... just to turn some cardboard boxes into something amazing was incredible to watch".

Elizabeth hopes to become an astronaut one day, and US company Astrobotic will be helping her get that little bit closer - the company will be taking her YouTube sticker to the Moon on their Peregrine lunar lander later this year.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Younger generations need role models that look like them. Elizabeth's enthusiasm for space is fantastic and we're proud to be sending her sticker to the Moon".

Have you made anything exciting during the past year? Let us know in the comments!