Watch: Seven-year-old girl builds her own rocket!

A seven-year-old girl has created her very own rocket which actually takes off, with the help of her parents of course!

As you can see in the video, Elizabeth tested her first rocket out in the living room - she wasn't alone though - Elizabeth's mum, Jennifer, was there to help and supervise along the way.

Once Elizabeth knew her rocket worked, she tested it out in the garden for all her neighbours to see!

Elizabeth is an aspiring astronaut and has gained some popularity on her YouTube channel - even from US based company Astrobotic, who have offered to take Elizabeth's YouTube sticker to the moon on-board their Peregrine Lunar Lander later this year.