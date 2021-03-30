Why has the sun turned blue in Beijing?

The Chinese city of Beijing has been hit by a second sandstorm in just two weeks. The storm was brought on by strong winds coming from Mongolia and north-western China which are currently experiencing droughts.
The sandstorm in the Chinese capital has painted the sky yellow and the Sun also appears to have turned blue! However, the Sun's colour hasn't actually changed. The illusion is all down to how we view objects like the Sun.
Getty Images
All of the colours that humans can see are made up of red, green and blue light. These can be combined in different ways to make every other colour, and the colour of an object is determined by the wavelength of light that it reflects.
EPA
The sun is made up of all the colours of the rainbow and it appears as white to humans. However, the sandstorm in Beijing has made the Sun appear blue. It’s because the particles of dust from the storm scatter and absorb longer wavelengths of red light, which is what our eyes would normally see. This reduction of red light makes the Sun look blue.
Getty Images
Tourists visiting Beijing's Forbidden City were also affected by the sandstorm. Lots of people have wearing masks to protect themselves while they go are outdoors.
Getty Images
Motorists continued to make their journeys in the foggy conditions.
Getty Images
The impact of the sandstorm could even be seen from the sky!