Why are there so many big bees around right now?

Last updated at 05:32
Ricky BEE-LETO

Summer is slowly on its way, bringing lots of wildlife with it.

And, one of summer's most seen friends is the bumble bee!

But, have you been seeing some bigger bees around recently? Well, there's a reason behind it!

The British Beekeepers Association says: "The big notable bees you are finding flying around you at the moment are Bumblebee Queens who have just emerged from hibernation."

Bumble bee
Who are the Bumblebee Queens?

The Bumblebee Queen is basically the boss.

Bees are social insects that live in colonies, and the queen, the drones and the worker bees all have specific tasks to help support the colony.

The queen bee lays hundreds of eggs and male drones' main function is to be ready to fertilize a receptive queen.

Worker bees do all the different tasks needed to operate and maintain the hive.

View of honey beesScience Photo Library

Hibernation can take up a large amount of a bumblebee's life, and some queen bees can hibernate for nine months - almost three quarters of their life!

Going into hibernation is important because it protects the queens from the tricky parts of life above ground.

So, have you seen any big buzzy bumblebees around recently? Let us know in the comments.

