Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates love, and new life as well as the arrival of spring.

It's a colourful festival, with dancing, singing and throwing of powder paint and coloured water.

Learn more about the festival:

It's also known as the "festival of colours", with many people gathering to throw coloured powered over each other.

This year Holi is celebrated on the 28 and 29 of March. We asked some children to tell us more about it and how they would be marking the special festival.