Earth hour: Pictures from around the world

Take a look at how the world celebrated Earth hour.
Cities and famous landmarks all over the world turned off their lights last night to help raise awareness of environmental issues. This was for Earth Hour - a global event organised each year by the World Wide Fund for Nature. These children in China joined in the celebrations by making this candle art.
Getty Images
The Jixian Pavilion of Hangzhou West Lake turned its lights off as part of Earth Hour.
Getty Images
These ladies are stood in the famous Red Square in Russia which turned its lights off.
Getty Images
Over in Singapore, the city's famous Supertrees sculptures turned off for Earth Hour.
Reuters
The Eiffel Tower in France also went dark for Earth Hour. This year's event aimed to highlight the link between the destruction of nature and increasing outbreak of diseases like Covid-19.
Getty Images
Over in Rome in Italy, the city's famous Coliseum turned off its lights.
EPA
Here in the UK The Houses of Parliament and the London Eye went out in solidarity for Earth Hour.
Getty Images
Japan's famous landmark - the Tokyo Tower also turned off its lights to mark the occasion.
Getty Images
And in Australia the famous Sydney Opera House lost its famous glow for 60 minutes.