Myanmar: Why are people protesting?

Getty Images Protestors watching smoke in Yangon in Myanmar

The world's leaders have come together to condemn the violent actions of the military in Myanmar, against its own people.

Last month the military in Myanmar, in South East Asia, seized control of the country in an illegal coup, which is when people illegally take action to overthrow the government - and often use violence or threats to make it happen.

During the coup, the country's leaders were arrested, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since then there have been huge protests all over the country from people living there who are unhappy about the military doing this.

On Saturday 27 March, the military opened fire against protestors, killing and injuring many of them.

Many nations, including the UK, came together to share a statement in response to the military's actions. It said: "A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting - not harming - the people it serves."

What is the situation in Myanmar?

Reuters Military Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing gave a speech at the armed forces day parade

On Saturday 27 March thousands of protestors gathered all over the country to protest against military rule.

This date is known as Armed Forces Day in Myanmar, and there were big military parades in the capital Naypyidaw, and speeches from coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, who said he wanted to "safeguard democracy" but also warned against "violent acts".

Many of the protestors carried the flag of the National League for Democracy (the country's officially elected party), and gave a three finger salute, which has become a symbol against the military.

EPA Protesters gave their the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar

Soon after the protests started, they turned violent, as the military opened fire on the crowds in more than 40 locations across the country.

"Today is a day of shame for the armed forces," said Dr Sasa, a spokesperson for the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), an anti-coup group set up by politicians who were removed from power.

Since the protests began in February, more than 400 people have been killed by the military, for trying to protest against them.

On Sunday 28 March, many protestors are holding memorials or funeral processions, to remember those who have died.

How did it all start?

Getty Images Soldiers have been seen blocking roads in Myanmar

In the early hours of Monday 1 February, the army's official TV station said power had been handed over, and the military commander-in-chief, Min Aung Hlaing, was now in charge of the country.

Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were arrested in a series of raids.

The takeover by the military is thought to be a result of the country's election, which took place in November last year.

What is a 'coup'? This is when people illegally take action to overthrow the government of a country - and often use violence or threats to make it happen. They normally do this because they are not happy with how the country is run and want to take power themselves. Coup comes from the French phrase coup d'état which means: a strike against the state.

The results of the election showed that Aung San Suu Kyi's party - the National League for Democracy (NLD) party - won by a lot, earning 83% of available seats in government.

The opposition party, which is backed by the military - called the Union Solidarity and Development party - won just 33 seats out of a possible 476.

But, the military refused to accept the results and claimed it had found millions of voting errors, despite there being little to no evidence to support these allegations.

Getty Images Aung San Suu Kyi is 75 years old, and has been the leader of Myanmar since 2015.

For a long time the military had ruled in Myanmar - for almost 50 years until 2011 when the country started to move to a more democratic system. Meaning people in the country could vote to decide who they wanted to rule.

In 2015 the National League for Democracy - led by Aung San Suu Kyi - won enough seats to form a democratic government. The election in November was only Myanmar's second ever election since the end of military rule in 2011.

How have world leaders responded?

Getty Images Chin Refugees from Myanmar living in India hold a candle vigil for those people who have died

"This 76th Myanmar armed forces day will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour," said the European Union's delegation to Myanmar.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said: "Today's killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy,"

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply shocked" at the violence.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was "horrified " by the military's actions and said: "I send my deepest condolences to the victims' families."